 Eko Disco Explains Power Outage In Ikoyi, Others — Nigeria Today
Eko Disco Explains Power Outage In Ikoyi, Others

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

Eko Electricity Distribution Company has given reason behind the current power outage being experienced in some parts of Lagos Island, saying it was due to the breakdown of some facilities at the Alagbon Transmission injection sub-station which is a major source of bulk power supply to the company from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). […]

