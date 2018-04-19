Ekweremadu briefs Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

Ekweremadu briefs Osinbajo

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu yesterday briefed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the invasion of the Senate.

After meeting with Osinbajo, Ekweremadu told reporters: “I am sure you are aware of the Senate invasion today and we have to come and brief the Vice President because the President is not in town, so it was appropriate for him to know what transpired because we are in a democracy; we are all in one government and it is the responsibility of the President or the Vice President to ensure that there is law and order in the country.

”And once we have this kind of major development it is important that he is briefed at the earliest opportunity. Since the Senate President is out of the country, it is my responsibility to come over and brief the Vice-President.

”He has sympathised with us over what happened and he is going to join forces with us to ensure that we get to the root of the matter to make sure that this will not happen again.

”For us it’s a threat to our democracy, the invasion of the parliament is not acceptable to any person, it’s not acceptable to me, it is not acceptable to the Vice-President, it is not acceptable to my colleagues, I believe it is not also acceptable to the President.

”So those who acted this script must be on their own. All we need to do as a country is to ensure that this is forestalled and I want to appeal to the media to help us discourage this kind of brigandage so that people have to behave in a very responsible manner.”

The Senate, Ekweremadu said, was on top of the situation.

He said: “And we are going to continue tomorrow (today). Having suffered suspension, does Omo-Agege have a legal right to enter the chamber? It was a breach of the law for him to force himself into the chamber.

”As I said, police are still investigating; we are going to find out the details of those who aided him to come in and then some of them I believe have been arrested and we will get to the root of the matter.” he said.

The post Ekweremadu briefs Osinbajo appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

