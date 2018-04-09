Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze under fire for attacking Buhari govt — Nigeria Today

Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze under fire for attacking Buhari govt

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the pan-Igbo socio cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for defending Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President on allegations of corruption. The Buhari government recently commenced the process of confiscating some of Ekweremadu’s property abroad. MURIC Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a statement on Monday, lamented that instead of allowing law enforcement […]

