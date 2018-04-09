Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze under fire for attacking Buhari govt — Nigeria Today

Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze under fire for attacking Buhari govt
Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the pan-Igbo socio cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for defending Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President on allegations of corruption. The Buhari government recently commenced the process of confiscating some of Ekweremadu’s property abroad. MURIC Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a statement on Monday, lamented that instead of allowing law enforcement […]
Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze under fire for attacking Buhari govt
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!