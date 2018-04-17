El-Rufai: World Bank Will Not Approve Loan to Other States Without Kaduna - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

El-Rufai: World Bank Will Not Approve Loan to Other States Without Kaduna – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
El-Rufai: World Bank Will Not Approve Loan to Other States Without Kaduna
THISDAY Newspapers
John Shiklam in Kaduna. The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday said the World Bank would not grant the loan requested by other states if Kaduna is not included. Kaduna had applied for a loan of $350 million for the development of …
No State Can Borrow From World Bank Without Kaduna- El-Rufai
Governor El-Rufai: World Bank won't grant loan to any state without Kaduna
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!