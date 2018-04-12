 EL wants over $1bn Zambia-India trade - Times of Zambia — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

EL wants over $1bn Zambia-India trade – Times of Zambia

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times of Zambia

EL wants over $1bn Zambia-India trade
Times of Zambia
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has challenged the business executives in Zambia and India to work towards increasing trade between the two countries exceeding US $1 billion by the end of this year. President Lungu observed that Zambia had over the years
India, Zambia sign 4 agreements during President Kovind's visitMoneycontrol.com
India, Zambia sign four pacts in Lusaka during President's visitUnited News of India
India offers lifeline to Zambia, SwazilandNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)

all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.