 El-Zakzaky: 2 feared killed in fresh police, Shiites clash at NHRC hqtrs - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

El-Zakzaky: 2 feared killed in fresh police, Shiites clash at NHRC hqtrs – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

El-Zakzaky: 2 feared killed in fresh police, Shiites clash at NHRC hqtrs
Vanguard
ABUJA – Officers of the FCT Police Command, Monday, resumed clash with members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites over agitations for the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been unlawfully detained
Police lay siege on Sen. Dino Melaye's residenceThe Eagle Online
Again, Police, Shiites clash in AbujaThe Punch
Police, Shiite Protesters Clash Again In AbujaCHANNELS TELEVISION
Pulse Nigeria –Daily Trust –TheCable –TV360
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.