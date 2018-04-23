El-Zakzaky: 2 feared killed in fresh police, Shiites clash at NHRC hqtrs - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

El-Zakzaky: 2 feared killed in fresh police, Shiites clash at NHRC hqtrs – Vanguard
El-Zakzaky: 2 feared killed in fresh police, Shiites clash at NHRC hqtrs
ABUJA – Officers of the FCT Police Command, Monday, resumed clash with members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites over agitations for the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been unlawfully detained …
