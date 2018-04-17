El-Zakzaky: FCT police arrest 52 suspects in violent IMN protest — Nigeria Today

El-Zakzaky: FCT police arrest 52 suspects in violent IMN protest
Federal Capital Territory,
FCT, Police Command said it has
arrested 52 members of the Islamic
Movement in Nigeria, IMN, who
were engaged in a violent protest,
calling for the release of their
leader, El-Zakzaky.
The police also recovered some
bottles of improvised petrolbomb,
stones and catapult used
by members of the sect to attack
police operatives and damage
police operational vehicles.
The FCT Police Public Relations
Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah,
in a statement issued yesterday
said, the suspects will be charged
to court upon conclusion of
investigation.
The statement reads, “Following
the violent protest by members of
the El-Zakzaky Islamic Movement
in Nigeria (IMN) group who went
on rampage and were attacking
innocent citizens including Police
operatives on Wednesday 10th
January, 2018, the FCT Police
Command has arrested some
members of the sect and recovered
some bottles of improvised petrolbomb,
stones and catapult used
by members of the sect to attack
police operatives and damage
police operational vehicles.
“It is pertinent to state that the
unlawful action of members of
the sect which started on Monday
8th January, 2018 is constituting a
serious security threat to the peace
of the Federal Capital Territory
and at the same time disrupting
innocent citizens from going
about their lawful businesses.
“In view of the current
security situation in the Country,
the Command wishes to
unequivocally state that while it
will continue to be professional in
the discharge of its constitutional
and statutory roles of the
protection of lives and property
of the good people of FCT; and
equally recognise the rights of
citizens to express their lawful
grievances, the Command will
not fold its arms and watch some
persons hold the capital city to
ransom by disrupting government
and legitimate business activities.
“In view of the forgoing,
the command wants to state
that any person or group of
persons arrested for violating
the provisions of the Nigerian
Constitution while registering
their protest will be arrested and
prosecuted in accordance with the
appropriate section(s) of the law.
“Meanwhile, the 52 members of
the El-Zakzaky group arrested by
police operatives during a violent
protest that left some policemen
with injury will be charged to
court upon conclusion of the
investigation.’’
