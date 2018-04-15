El-Zakzaky Shi’ite Group Takes Over Streets of Abuja — Nigeria Today

El-Zakzaky Shi’ite Group Takes Over Streets of Abuja

Members of the Shi’ite group, on Saturday, took over the streets of Abuja to demand for the release of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, being held in custody since 2015.

The group which had been embarking on peaceful protest in the Federal Capital Territory Capital (FCT) since 2017, and holding their sit-outs at the popular Unity Fountain, on Saturday, occupied the roads leading to the National Assembly to carry out their protest.

Only two days ago, the group took over the entrance of the National Stadium, Abuja, with food stuffs and cooking utensils but were barred from having access into the premises by private security guards guarding the stadium.

However, their protest took a new dimension, on Saturday, when they turned out in their thousands and took over the streets of Abuja to continue in their protest.

Their presence automatically caused heavy traffic gridlock as motorists and other road users had to look for alternative routes to get to their locations.

Even men of the FCT, police command drafted to maintain the peace were overwhelmed by the huge crowd as they threaded softly so as not to let the situation get out of hand.

