 Eland frees up more cash for Opuama wells - Energy Voice — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Eland frees up more cash for Opuama wells – Energy Voice

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Energy Voice

Eland frees up more cash for Opuama wells
Energy Voice
Africa-focused producer Eland Oil and Gas said today that the initial borrowing base for its lending facility has been raised to $70million from $40million. Eland, which has a base in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, has a facility with Standard Chartered Bank
Eland Oil & Gas reveals reserves based lending boostProactive Investors UK

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.