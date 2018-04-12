Election rigging: Should Mantu be prosecuted or not? - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Election rigging: Should Mantu be prosecuted or not? – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Election rigging: Should Mantu be prosecuted or not?
Vanguard
Recently, the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu publicly declared that his political party, People's Democratic Party, PDP, engaged in rigging elections to get its candidates, especially the Presidents, to win at the polls. Since he …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!