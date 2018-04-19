Election sequence bill suffers set back in Senate — Nigeria Today

Election sequence bill suffers set back in Senate

Bill withdrawn by Reps

Bill to amend the Electoral Act 2010 to make provisions for the sequence of elections, yesterday, suffered a setback at the Senate as it was suspended during plenary.

Majority of the senators from the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, opposed consideration of the bill for second reading.

The lawmakers resolved that the bill be stepped down and referred to the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, with a mandate to remove the clauses faulted by President Muhammadu Buhari for which he withdrew his assent.

They agreed that the parts not faulted by the president would be sent back to him for assent.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had in their passage of the 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018 in February proposed a new sequence of elections for 2019 by placing the National Assembly election first, followed by State Houses of Assembly/governorship elections and the presidential election last.

But President Buhari vetoed the bill last month on three different grounds one of which was the new sequence of elections included in the bill through Section 25(1).

The president in his rejection said the inserted section in the Electoral Act violates the provisions of Section 72 of the 1999 Constitution which empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to fix dates of elections and see to its conduct in all ramifications.

Before the presidential veto on the bill, some Senators led by Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa West) including the suspended Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central) kicked against the proposal by alleging that it was targeted against President Buhari which eventually led to Omo-Agege’s suspension last week.

But the Senate in an attempt to reintroduce a new sequence of election came up with a new bill to that effect, but it failed to pass second reading, yesterday

In a lead debate on the bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to amend the provisions of the Electoral Act to make provisions for sequence of elections in Nigeria and for related matters”, the Chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Suleiman Nazif (APC, Bauchi North) disclosed that the new reordered sequence of elections would start with governorship/State Houses of Assembly elections, followed by the National Assembly election and presidential election last.

But majority of the senators in their contributions to the debate kicked against the bill which made the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, to rescue it from total death by reverting it back to the committee for more legislative inputs.

Specifically, first to kick against the bill was the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North) who said he is totally and comprehensively against it.

Similarly, the same bill was yesterday withdrawn in the House of Representatives.

It was stepped down by leave of the House after the promoter declined to continue its consideration.

The sponsor, Edward Pwajok had sought the leave of the House to discontinue the bill which was approved. He did not give insights into why he was withdrawing it.

The bill was the fourth item on the order paper and was slated for second reading.

Seven others were co-sponsors of the proposed piece of legislation.

The bill which has become controversial is among the several bills that President Buhari declined assent.

The bill is seeking to re-order the sequence of election making the presidential election last. This has raised a lot of dust though the lawmakers vowed to reintroduce and approve it.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers vehemently opposed Pwajok when he moved to step down the bill.

But the Presiding Officer and Deputy Speaker, Yussuf Lasun, came to his rescue. He noted that by virtue of the House Rules, the sponsor of a bill has the right to withdraw it.

“Let us remind ourselves that the mover of the motion has the right to ask the presiding officer to step down his bill and this is what Pwajok has exercised,’’ Lasun said.

Meanwhile, Majority Leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was listed as one of the co-sponsors, denied knowledge of the bill.

“I don’t know anything about this bill and for the record, I will like the secretariat to take note of that,’’ he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

