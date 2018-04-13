Election sequence: Senate suspends Omo-Agege for 90 days — Nigeria Today

Election sequence: Senate suspends Omo-Agege for 90 days
Senate yesterday suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC Delta Central, for 90 legislative days over
unproven allegations against his colleagues that the new amendment to the Electoral Act regarding
election sequence in the 2019 general elections was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.
This was sequel to the recommendations of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public
Petitions chaired by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, PDP Imo East, which probed the allegations against
members of the upper legislative chamber.
Presenting the report for approval before the senators during plenary, Senator Anyanwu said the
allegations brought against the senate was false after due investigation and therefore recommended
that Senator Omo-Agege be suspended for 181 legislative days, among other “punishments” to serve as
deterrent to others.
The committee, Anyanwu read had recommended that the court action instituted by the senator be
immediately withdrawn while the Parliamentary Support Group for Buhari, in which he is the Secretary-
General be dissolved.
He said the committee was surprised that Senator Omo-Agege changed his mind and took the Senate
President and the Senate to court, having admitted guilt on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday,
February 21, by apologising to the leadership and the entire Senate.
Senator Anyanwu added that, “as an insightful, effective and forthright member of the committee up to
that hour, this action infuriated all the members of the committee who fired questions from all
directions at him.”
“When he was asked if his court action came before or after the matter was referred to the Committee
and whether a court action could stop the Senate from carrying out its responsibility, he kept mute, but
the Committee noted that his court action came after the referral and his apology;
“The Distinguished Senator had apologised, he and Senator Abdullahi Adamu published an advert in the
Vanguard Newspaper with the heading, Parliamentary Support Group, Senate, for President
Muhammadu Buhari”, suggesting that the Senate was polarised.
“The committee is of the opinion that the action by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in going to court after
apologising to the Senate was totally unacceptable, especially as an experienced lawyer and member of
the committee who is conversant with the modus operandi of same, and therefore, must be punished to
serve as deterrent to others who might contemplate taking the Senate to court over its internal
matters,” he stressed.
The committee, according to him, however, recommended that, “Senator Ovie Omo-Agege be
suspended for 181 legislative days from the date this resolution is taken to serve as deterrent to other
Senators who might contemplate taking the Senate to court over its power to regulate or determine its
internal matters.”
The senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki however, in his remarks, before putting the recommendations
into voice votes by senators, suggested that the number of days be reduced from 181 legislative days to
90 instead of total forgiveness for the erring senator.
Saraki maintained that the senate as an institution must be respected and therefore ruled that Senator
Omo-Agege must not be made to escape justice for his utterances on the Electoral Act.
He said: “Distinguished Colleagues, a number of points have been raised. One borders on the issue of
preserving the integrity of this institution. To me, that is what I think is the most important thing for us.
“Second, is where we take actions that are not sincere. I think in this chamber, if we want to talk about
who has the right to say he is Chairman of a Parliamentary Support Group for Mr. President both by
action and by what we have done, I think that I have the right to lead that — more than anyone else
here.”
Meanwhile, the suspended senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District on the platform of All
Progressives Congress, APC, Ovie Omo-Agege has appealed for calm among his supporters, especially
the people of his constituency.
Reacting to his suspension, yesterday for 90 legislative days over his alleged offensive remarks against
the senate for reordering the 2019 sequence of elections by the senate, Omo-Agege said the issue upon
which he was suspended is already “pending before a court of competent jurisdiction and therefore
subjudice.”
The former Secretary to the Delta State Government, in a statement issued by his Senior Legislative
Aide, Prince Efe Duku, stated that, “our first duty is to appeal for calm and we hereby do so trusting that
there is no insurmountable challenge before us. There is adequate capacity to address the now widely
reported ‘suspension’ matter.”
He added that the call by the Senate for the disbandment of Parliamentary Support Group for President
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!