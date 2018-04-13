Election sequence: Senate suspends Omo-Agege for 90 days — Nigeria Today

Election sequence: Senate suspends Omo-Agege for 90 days

Senate yesterday suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC Delta Central, for 90 legislative days over

unproven allegations against his colleagues that the new amendment to the Electoral Act regarding

election sequence in the 2019 general elections was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was sequel to the recommendations of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public

Petitions chaired by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, PDP Imo East, which probed the allegations against

members of the upper legislative chamber.

Presenting the report for approval before the senators during plenary, Senator Anyanwu said the

allegations brought against the senate was false after due investigation and therefore recommended

that Senator Omo-Agege be suspended for 181 legislative days, among other “punishments” to serve as

deterrent to others.

The committee, Anyanwu read had recommended that the court action instituted by the senator be

immediately withdrawn while the Parliamentary Support Group for Buhari, in which he is the Secretary-

General be dissolved.

He said the committee was surprised that Senator Omo-Agege changed his mind and took the Senate

President and the Senate to court, having admitted guilt on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday,

February 21, by apologising to the leadership and the entire Senate.

Senator Anyanwu added that, “as an insightful, effective and forthright member of the committee up to

that hour, this action infuriated all the members of the committee who fired questions from all

directions at him.”

“When he was asked if his court action came before or after the matter was referred to the Committee

and whether a court action could stop the Senate from carrying out its responsibility, he kept mute, but

the Committee noted that his court action came after the referral and his apology;

“The Distinguished Senator had apologised, he and Senator Abdullahi Adamu published an advert in the

Vanguard Newspaper with the heading, Parliamentary Support Group, Senate, for President

Muhammadu Buhari”, suggesting that the Senate was polarised.

“The committee is of the opinion that the action by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in going to court after

apologising to the Senate was totally unacceptable, especially as an experienced lawyer and member of

the committee who is conversant with the modus operandi of same, and therefore, must be punished to

serve as deterrent to others who might contemplate taking the Senate to court over its internal

matters,” he stressed.

The committee, according to him, however, recommended that, “Senator Ovie Omo-Agege be

suspended for 181 legislative days from the date this resolution is taken to serve as deterrent to other

Senators who might contemplate taking the Senate to court over its power to regulate or determine its

internal matters.”

The senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki however, in his remarks, before putting the recommendations

into voice votes by senators, suggested that the number of days be reduced from 181 legislative days to

90 instead of total forgiveness for the erring senator.

Saraki maintained that the senate as an institution must be respected and therefore ruled that Senator

Omo-Agege must not be made to escape justice for his utterances on the Electoral Act.

He said: “Distinguished Colleagues, a number of points have been raised. One borders on the issue of

preserving the integrity of this institution. To me, that is what I think is the most important thing for us.

“Second, is where we take actions that are not sincere. I think in this chamber, if we want to talk about

who has the right to say he is Chairman of a Parliamentary Support Group for Mr. President both by

action and by what we have done, I think that I have the right to lead that — more than anyone else

here.”

Meanwhile, the suspended senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District on the platform of All

Progressives Congress, APC, Ovie Omo-Agege has appealed for calm among his supporters, especially

the people of his constituency.

Reacting to his suspension, yesterday for 90 legislative days over his alleged offensive remarks against

the senate for reordering the 2019 sequence of elections by the senate, Omo-Agege said the issue upon

which he was suspended is already “pending before a court of competent jurisdiction and therefore

subjudice.”

The former Secretary to the Delta State Government, in a statement issued by his Senior Legislative

Aide, Prince Efe Duku, stated that, “our first duty is to appeal for calm and we hereby do so trusting that

there is no insurmountable challenge before us. There is adequate capacity to address the now widely

reported ‘suspension’ matter.”

He added that the call by the Senate for the disbandment of Parliamentary Support Group for President

