Elections, Drought Dragged Down Kenyan Growth Rate Last Year - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today

Elections, Drought Dragged Down Kenyan Growth Rate Last Year
Kenya's economy expanded at the slowest pace since 2011 last year, as drought and the impact of a protracted election undermined growth in East Africa's biggest economy. Gross domestic product increased 4.9 percent, down from 5.85 percent in 2016, the …
