Electricity supply worsens in Central Business District of FCT, environs — Nigeria Today

Electricity supply worsens in Central Business District of FCT, environs
Electricity supply to the Central Business District and other parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has continued to deteriorate as consumers experience constant power outages in the last one week. This development is coming on the heels of the recent commissioning of a 60MVAR Capacitor Bank at the Apo 132/33Kv substation by the Minister […]
Electricity supply worsens in Central Business District of FCT, environs
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!