Elon Musk stops Tesla Model 3 production temporarily — Nigeria Today

Elon Musk stops Tesla Model 3 production temporarily
For the second time this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stopped Model 3 production. The pause comes after Musk said last week he relied too much on automation and only weeks after Tesla reported it was producing 2,000 Model 3s weekly.
The post Elon Musk stops Tesla Model 3 production temporarily appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!