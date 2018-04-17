Elon Musk stops Tesla Model 3 production temporarily — Nigeria Today

Elon Musk stops Tesla Model 3 production temporarily

For the second time this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stopped Model 3 production. The pause comes after Musk said last week he relied too much on automation and only weeks after Tesla reported it was producing 2,000 Model 3s weekly.

The post Elon Musk stops Tesla Model 3 production temporarily appeared first on Digital Trends.

