Elumelu: Govts Must Create Conducive Environment for Entrepreneurs - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Elumelu: Govts Must Create Conducive Environment for Entrepreneurs – THISDAY Newspapers



THISDAY Newspapers Elumelu: Govts Must Create Conducive Environment for Entrepreneurs

THISDAY Newspapers

MONDAY INTERVIEW. The Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation spoke with journalists at the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington DC, emphasising that what lots of young and intelligent entrepreneurs in Africa require to compete with their peers …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest