 Elumelu: Govts Must Create Conducive Environment for Entrepreneurs - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Elumelu: Govts Must Create Conducive Environment for Entrepreneurs – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in World | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Elumelu: Govts Must Create Conducive Environment for Entrepreneurs
THISDAY Newspapers
MONDAY INTERVIEW. The Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation spoke with journalists at the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington DC, emphasising that what lots of young and intelligent entrepreneurs in Africa require to compete with their peers

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.