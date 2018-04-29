Emefiele: Monetary Policy Rates Won't be Perpetually Tightened, We'd Loosen at Some Point - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Emefiele: Monetary Policy Rates Won’t be Perpetually Tightened, We’d Loosen at Some Point – THISDAY Newspapers
Emefiele: Monetary Policy Rates Won't be Perpetually Tightened, We'd Loosen at Some Point
THISDAY Newspapers
The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, in this interactive session with journalists at the last IMF-World Bank spring meetings in Washington DC, assures that the monetary authorities would continue to take decisions that …
