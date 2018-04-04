Emeka Anyaoku: We do need in Nigeria a true federal structure — Nigeria Today

Emeka Anyaoku: We do need in Nigeria a true federal structure

Former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku on Tuesday says Nigeria needs a true federal structure.

Anyaoku stated this at the launch of an autobiography of elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos. According to him, Nigeria was doing extremely well when it had a true federation of four regions with each region developing at its own pace, and each citizen feeling proud to belong to the bigger Nigerian country.

He reiterated the call for restructuring maintaining that no country with such diversity as Nigeria can survive under a unitary government.

“I don’t believe there is anywhere in the world where a country with such diversity can live under a unitary government. So, we do need in Nigeria, a true Federal structure. This was one of the abiding thoughts that Chief Obafemi Awolowo advocated throughout his life,” he said.

He blames the Nigerian Military for intervening in 1966 to disfigured the Nigerian constitution.

“I believe that if the military had not intervened in our governance in January 1966 and remained in power for so many years after that. If they had not disfigured our constitution.

“I do not believe that there is any country in the world that had the diversity that Nigeria has. The diversity of people who have lived for centuries in their geographic areas. Who had their distinct and diverse cultural traditions? I don’t believe there is anywhere in the world where a country with such diversity can live under a unitary government.”

