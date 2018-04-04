Eminem plays Escaped Asylum Patient in New Music Video “Framed” | Watch on BN — Nigeria Today

Eminem plays Escaped Asylum Patient in New Music Video “Framed” | Watch on BN

Eminem finally unveils the music video for Framed, off his most recent album Revival. The horror-themed flick sees Eminem play the role of an escaped asylum patient/psychotic serial killer with multiple personalities. Framed is the third video of the album following visuals released for Walk On Water featuring Beyonce and River featuring Ed Sheeran. Hit […]

