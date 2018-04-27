Emir of Daura charges NIPSS participants to promote national unity — Nigeria Today

Emir of Daura charges NIPSS participants to promote national unity

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, on Friday enjoined participants of Course 40 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) to shun divisive tendencies that would further polarise Nigeria.

Farouk gave the charge when the course participants, who were on local study tour of Daura and its environs, paid him a homage.

The emir described the institute as the melting pot of intellectualism and strategy where excellent and beneficial policy issues were worked out for the socio-economic benefits of the nation.

He called on the participants to strive at putting national interests above every other consideration for the social, political and economic development of the nation.

He said that the role of the institute in the promotion of peace and stability was important, adding that “we have for long been playing host to the participants of this great citadel of learning”.

The monarch described tribalism, sectionalism and religious bigotry as the fault lines impeding Nigeria’s unity and urged participants that they must endeavour to “implement all that you learnt to tackle the problems facing the country.”

He said the Federal Government would need the intellect, knowledge, experience and the wisdom of the products of the institute in dealing with the security problems facing some parts of the country.

He described President Muhammadu Buhari as “a man of peace “who always wants the best for Nigeria right from his days in the military up-to the present time.”

“ I urge you to shun greed and licentious lifestyle as we would all go back to God and account for our deeds.

“We should focus on issues that would unite us than those that would divide us ” he said.

The emir also urged the Federal Government to give the institute adequate funding and logistical supports that will enable it to continue to thrive.

“Kuru is not for everybody, but only those who made marks in their choose career,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Acting Director-General of the institute and leader of the team, Mr Jonathan Juma, Mni, said the participants were at the palace to seek for royal blessings and wisdom from the legendary Dunama Palace.

He said the tour was aimed at interacting with traditional, religious and community leaders on how to strengthen community policing as well as fashion out modalities on how to achieve lasting peace and stability.

Juma said that after the tour, the participants were expected to report back to Mr President about their findings and recommendations on strategy and policy development.

Highlights of the tour were visit to the historical sites of the Daura Emirate like the Kusugu well and other places

The participants of Course 40 started the tour of Katsina State early this week.

NAN

