 Emir Sanusi blasts Fashola, Ogbeh, Adeosun, others - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Emir Sanusi blasts Fashola, Ogbeh, Adeosun, others – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Emir Sanusi blasts Fashola, Ogbeh, Adeosun, others
Daily Post Nigeria
The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has decried the absence of government officials at a meeting with investors in Washington DC, USA. Speaking to journalists on Saturday in Washington DC at an investment programme organised by the Nigerian Embassy
Sanusi blasts Nigerian ministers in Washington for shunning meeting with investorsTheCable

all 1 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.