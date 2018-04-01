 Emirates to unveil glass SkyLounge in 2020? - Khaleej Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Emirates to unveil glass SkyLounge in 2020? – Khaleej Times

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


ArabianBusiness.com

Emirates to unveil glass SkyLounge in 2020?
Khaleej Times
Emirates revealed an exclusive SkyLounge which will give flyers panoramic view of the skies as they enjoy the luxury mid-air. Emirates announced this news on their Instagram account and since praise-worthy comments have been flooding in from flyers
Emirates Announces Transparent Sky Lounge. Omar Abdullah RespondsNDTV
Emirates Airlines unveils transparent plane in April Fool's prankGulf Digital News
Fake news: The best UAE April Fool's gags of 2018The National
Nigeria Today
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.