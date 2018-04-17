Employers urged to accommodate workers ahead of planned bus strike - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

Employers urged to accommodate workers ahead of planned bus strike – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Employers urged to accommodate workers ahead of planned bus strike
Eyewitness News
Workers want a 12% wage increase, while employers are offering a 7% increase, going up to 7,5% over three years. FILE: The MyCiti bus service. Picture: City of Cape Town. Bus strike · Golden Arrow Bus Services · MyCiTi bus strike · International …
Strike could halt Cape Town bus services
Nationwide bus strike to start on Wednesday
Bus drivers to strike as wage talks collapse
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!