ENCA Made A Serious Stuff-Up Regarding Vicki Momberg Yesterday [Images] — Nigeria Today

ENCA Made A Serious Stuff-Up Regarding Vicki Momberg Yesterday [Images]

It’s tough to muster up any sympathy for someone who racially abused law enforcement officials, throwing around the k-word 48 times, but this still isn’t cool.

Yesterday saw Vicki Momberg appear at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court, and all the major news outlets were quick to report on Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan’s dismissal of her ‘desperate’ bid to appeal her sentence.

Karma is a bitch, but when the eNCA news update went out Vicki’s crime had morphed.

Here’s the first breaking news update that went out yesterday at 2:51PM:

You see what they did there? Read those opening two words.

Yup, just a little typo but all of a sudden her crime has morphed. I know those cornrows were basically a crime against humanity, but that’s quite the blooper.

It took around 15 minutes for the correction to come.

Oh yes, back to being known as “convicted racist Vicki Momberg”.

Imagine that title following you around for the rest of your days? I wonder if that’s what her fellow inmates at Johannesburg Correctional Services Centre call her?

Nah, I reckon they call her far worse.

