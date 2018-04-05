Encouraging News On Mohamed Salah's Injury - The Liverpool Offside — Nigeria Today

Encouraging News On Mohamed Salah’s Injury – The Liverpool Offside
|
The Liverpool Offside
|
Encouraging News On Mohamed Salah's Injury
The Liverpool Offside
The Liverpool attacker went down the tunnel in the second half against Manchester City but the talk over the Egyptian's injury is positive. You're listening to Positive Talk Radio. By Matt [email protected] Apr 5, 2018, 3:00am BST. Share Tweet Share …
Jurgen Klopp reveals what Mohamed Salah said about his injury after Manchester City win
Mohamed Salah v Kevin De Bruyne: Who should win the PFA Player of the Year award?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!