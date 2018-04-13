End Times: Get ready guys, Jesus is coming back on April 23rd! - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

End Times: Get ready guys, Jesus is coming back on April 23rd! – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
End Times: Get ready guys, Jesus is coming back on April 23rd!
Pulse Nigeria
Find out why a group of conspiracy theorists believe that this is the date for the second coming and the apocalypse. Published: 13.04.2018; Inemesit Udodiong. Print; eMail · End Times: Get ready guys, Jesus is coming back on April 23rd! play Christian …
Could the world come to an end on April 23 — Are Biblical end times finally upon us?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!