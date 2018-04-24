Ending Extreme Poverty: Wives Of African Leaders Honours Jose Foundation — Nigeria Today

Ending Extreme Poverty: Wives Of African Leaders Honours Jose Foundation
The Coalition of Wives of Presidents and Vice Presidents in Africa for Peace (COWAP) has honoured Nigerian international humanitarian organisation, Jose Foundation for its efforts and philanthropic activities in championing the cause of women and children in ending extreme poverty in Africa. The award was given to the humanitarian organisation at COWAP Innovation Gala and […]
The post Ending Extreme Poverty: Wives Of African Leaders Honours Jose Foundation appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
