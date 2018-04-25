Endorsement of Oshiomhole by South-South APC Leaders Childish – Oyegun — Nigeria Today

Endorsement of Oshiomhole by South-South APC Leaders Childish – Oyegun

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Tuesday hit back at South south zonal leadership and Stakeholders who met in Benin on Monday.

The meeting reportedly endorsed former Edo state Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as their preferred candidate for the chairmanship position of the party.

Oyegun told newsmen in his office at the party national secretariat that voting for the leadership of the party is not done at the state or zonal level, but at the national convention.

However, he added that they have the right to do whatever they want to do.

The APC national chairman, whose candidacy was also rejected by his state chapter chapter of party, said he was not surprised, saying “they have reason for doing what they have done.”

“Don’t forget one of those who want my job is from there and is the immediate last governor. He was instrumental to installing the present governor in the state.”

Oyegun, who would not state categorically whether or not he will be seeking reelection as National Chairman of the party, said consultation on the issue of whether he will be contesting or not has been concluded, adding that whatever choice he makes will be made known once the Convention committee comes out with its guidelines.

His brief interaction with newsmen goes thus:

We heard that you are seeking re-election as the National Chairman

Well, I’m going to know when the convention committee announces their programmes. Then when I’m going to buy a form. That is if I will re-contest, I will let you know.

Do we take it to mean that you are still consulting?

The consultation I think is concluded .

What is your reaction to the endorsement of Oshiomhole by the south south leaders?

Childish, absolutely childish. The voting is done at the convention and not in state houses, not in government houses.

What do you make out of what transpired in the Edo state chapter of the party?

They have their reasons for what they did and you have to respect their own reasons, however wrong it is. Don’t bother about this teaser, I will give a comprehensive interview to speak with you people when the time comes.

Does the level of opposition from your state bother you?

No, it doesn’t because one of those who want my job is from Edo and he was the immediate past governor and he was very instrumental in installing the present governor. I think it is a case of rub my back, I rub your back that is playing out.



