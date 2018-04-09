 Enekwechi wins Nigeria's 2nd medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Enekwechi wins Nigeria’s 2nd medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games – Pulse Nigeria

Enekwechi wins Nigeria's 2nd medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has won Nigeria her second silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Enekwechi won silver for Nigeria after he threw a personal best (21.14m) for Nigeria in his third attempt. The 25-year-old athlete
