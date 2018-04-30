Engineer Killed By Suspected Armed Robbers In Cross River State — Nigeria Today

Engineer Killed By Suspected Armed Robbers In Cross River State

An Engineer has been killed by suspected armed robbers In Cross River State. Barely two weeks after three suspected thieves were set ablaze by an angry mob in Abuchiche, Bekwara Local Government Area of Cross River State, a man identified as Engineer George was shot dead by armed robbers in the community.

According to report, the deceased said to be the owner of Regular Cool in Abuchiche was killed two nights ago.

