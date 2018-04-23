Engineer Stabs Childhood Friend To Death Over Improper Greeting — Nigeria Today

Engineer Stabs Childhood Friend To Death Over Improper Greeting

Tragedy struck in the Agbado area of Ifo LGA, Ogun State on Friday after an engineer, Oladeji Hamzat, stabbed his childhood friend identified as Bayo to death. According to The Punch, the incident occurred at a bar, Hummes, where their friend identified as Owoseni was celebrating his birthday. Hamzat was said to have arrived late […]

The post Engineer Stabs Childhood Friend To Death Over Improper Greeting appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

