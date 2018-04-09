Engineers want to 3D print stuff in space using recycled astronaut poop — Nigeria Today

Engineers want to 3D print stuff in space using recycled astronaut poop

Researchers from Canada’s University of Calgary have developed a way to use astronaut poop as a crucial ingredient for 3D printing in the stars. Coming soon to a Mars mission near you.

The post Engineers want to 3D print stuff in space using recycled astronaut poop appeared first on Digital Trends.

