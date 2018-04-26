England’s Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss rest of season, World Cup — Nigeria Today

England’s Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss rest of season, World Cup

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the rest of the season as well as the Russia 2018 World Cup, the club announced on Wednesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the midfielder was forced out from the field after 18 minutes of Liverpool’s 5-2 victory in the Champions League semi-final first leg at […]

The post England's Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss rest of season, World Cup appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

