English Championship table — Nigeria Today

English Championship table

English Championship table after Friday’s match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals againt, points):

Wolves 44 30 8 6 82 36 98 — champions

Fulham 45 25 13 7 78 43 88

———————————-

Cardiff 44 26 8 10 67 39 86

Aston Villa 44 24 10 10 71 40 82

Middlesbrough 44 21 9 14 63 43 72

Derby 44 19 14 11 65 46 71

———————————-

Millwall 44 18 15 11 55 43 69

Brentford 44 18 14 12 61 49 68

Preston 44 17 16 11 54 45 67

Bristol City 44 17 15 12 65 55 66

Sheff Utd 44 19 9 16 59 52 66

Leeds 44 16 9 19 56 62 57

Norwich 44 14 15 15 46 54 57

Ipswich 44 16 8 20 51 58 56

Sheff Wed 44 13 14 17 54 59 53

QPR 44 14 11 19 55 67 53

Nottm Forest 44 15 7 22 49 62 52

Hull 44 11 15 18 69 67 48

Reading 44 10 13 21 48 66 43

Birmingham 44 12 7 25 34 64 43

Bolton 44 9 13 22 36 70 40

———————————-

Barnsley 44 8 14 22 45 68 38

Burton 44 9 11 24 35 79 38

Sunderland 45 6 16 23 49 80 34 — relegated

Note: Top two promoted to Premier League, third, fourth, fifth and sixth places into play-offs, bottom three relegated to League One

English Championship result

English Championship result on Friday:

Fulham 2 Sunderland 1

Playing Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated):

Aston Villa v Derby

Barnsley v Brentford

Burton v Bolton

Hull v Cardiff

Middlesbrough v Millwall (1630 GMT)

Norwich v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Bristol City

QPR v Birmingham

Reading v Ipswich

Sheffield United v Preston

Wolves v Sheffield Wednesday

