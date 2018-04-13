 Eniola Badmus calls out Toyin Abraham for stealing her movie title - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Eniola Badmus calls out Toyin Abraham for stealing her movie title – Information Nigeria

Eniola Badmus calls out Toyin Abraham for stealing her movie title
Eniola Badmus has called out her colleague Toyin abraham for stylishly stealing her movie title Ghetto Bred! The actress took to her Instagram page earlier today to rant about her effort, hard work and creativity being stolen and taken for granted
