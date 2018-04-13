Eniola Badmus calls out Toyin Abraham for stealing her movie title — Nigeria Today

Eniola Badmus calls out Toyin Abraham for stealing her movie title

Eniola Badmus calls out Toyin Abraham

Eniola Badmus has called out her colleague Toyin abraham for stylishly stealing her movie title Ghetto Bred!

The actress took to her Instagram page earlier today to rant about her effort, hard work and creativity being stolen and taken for granted.

Although the actress made no mention of any particular film producer, she emphasized that there can only be one Ghetto Bred produced by Eniola Badmus.

A closer look at the matter has reminded us that actress Toyin Abraham is set to release one of her movies (The Ghost and The Tour) into the cinema,the sensitization has started and in the trailer, a part referred to Toyin as ‘Pure Ghetto Bred”

Apparently, this is the bone of contention for Eniola who thinks the title was stolen sugarcoated.

Toyin Abraham’s fans are however not taking this allegation and ‘insult’ lightly…they have attacked Eniola in their large numbers!

