Eniola Badmus takes 'Ghetto Bred' to London - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Eniola Badmus takes 'Ghetto Bred' to London

Eniola Badmus takes 'Ghetto Bred' to London
Cross-over actress Eniola Badmus is taking her first movie titled 'Ghetto Bred' to London for its premiere on May 6, 2018. Known as gbogbo bigz girl, this is the actress' first movie, having featured in several movies, among which she has won awards

