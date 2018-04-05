Enjoy N500 discount at The Place Lekki & Film House Cinema Lekki/Surulere with Masterpass QR- Courtesy Zenith Bank & Mastercard — Nigeria Today

Enjoy N500 discount at The Place Lekki & Film House Cinema Lekki/Surulere with Masterpass QR- Courtesy Zenith Bank & Mastercard

Zenith Bank and Mastercard are rewarding customers that use Masterpass QR payment solution at specific merchant locations. Customers will enjoy N500 discount at The Place, Lekki and Film house cinema Lekki/Surulere when they choose the Masterpass QR option while making payments of N1,000 and above. All banks customers that are live on Masterpass can use their banks […]

The post Enjoy N500 discount at The Place Lekki & Film House Cinema Lekki/Surulere with Masterpass QR- Courtesy Zenith Bank & Mastercard appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

