Enterprise Ethereum Alliance Pledges 2018 Blockchain Standards Release — Nigeria Today

Enterprise Ethereum Alliance Pledges 2018 Blockchain Standards Release
The 450-plus member Enterprise Ethereum Alliance is set to release its common blockchain standards for business users before the end of 2018.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!