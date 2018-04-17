 Entertainment Roundup: Khloe Kardashian reveals daughter’s name | More stories — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Entertainment Roundup: Khloe Kardashian reveals daughter’s name | More stories

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Khloe Kardashian reveals daughter’s name

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Khloe Kardashian has just revealed the name of her baby girl. The model took to her Instagram page to make the announcement in her first post since she welcomed her daughter some days ago.

She wrote, “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Akpororo and his wife welcome twins

Comedian, Akpororo has welcomed a set of twins with his wife in the United States of America.

The comedian took to his Instagram page where he posted a video of himself celebrating with friends and family members as he received the news of the birth of the babies.

He wrote, ”I done born oo #roronation #roroteam #roronation #roroteam help me thank God oooo.”

Kendrick Lamar awarded the Pulitzer Prize for ‘DAMN’

The winners of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize Awards have been announced at Columbia University in New York City.

Top American rapper Kendrick Lamar was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his latest album DAMN becoming the very first non-jazz or classical artist to do so.

 

 

Read » Entertainment Roundup: Khloe Kardashian reveals daughter’s name | More stories on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.