Enugu Assembly moves to cut lawyers to size — Nigeria Today

Enugu Assembly moves to cut lawyers to size

Since the sixth Enugu State House of Assembly took off in June 2015, its members have been debating on a bill that when passed into law, will deny many of their source of livelihood or whittle it to the barest minimum. The bill will also revolutionise adjudication if allowed to see the light of the day.

The executive bill titled, “A Bill for a Law to Establish the Enugu State Multi-Door Courthouses Law and for Connected Purposes, House Bill No. 16, 2017,” presented by the Leader of the House, IkechukwuEzeugwu, is aimed at de-emphasizing the British colonial court process to give way to the conventional way of settling disputes and misunderstanding called Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR.

No doubt, normal court processes are cumbersome, time consuming and a waste of resources. It is because of delayed justice that people often resort to self-help or take laws into their hands without recourse to the courts. As a result of laborious court processes, some cases last in court for years, especially land related cases and inheritance of family assets.

This is why some people will do everything possible to avoid court cases,not that they do not know their rights or they are afraid that they will lose the case,but because some lawyers allow cases to go on for a very long time.Most Nigerians approach the court over matters that can be resolved amicably.

Our politicians seem to be aware of the rigorous court processes and choose to go to court instead of resigning or agreeing to fraud allegations even when they know that they are guilty of such charges.

However, to address this development, GovernorIfeanyiUgwuanyi, recently, came up with a bill known as ‘multi-door courthouses’ to ensure that some cases are settled out of court which in the long run will bring peace in the land.From the look of things, it seems the bill will receive accelerated passage as members of the House of Assembly have spoken glowingly on its merit when it came up for debate. Another indication that the House may not hesitate to pass the bill into lawoccurred on Tuesday, April 24, when it scaled second reading and Speaker Edward Ubosi directed the House Committee on Judiciary and that of Local Government Matters to organisea public debate on the bill within two weeks.

Presenter of the bill and leader of the House, while x-raying the merits of multi-door courthouses, said it would provide many exit windows instead of doors, meaning that it would decongest conventional courts and save the time spent therein.

Ezeugwu, while urging his colleagues to support the bill, said the state stands to gain from it, as disputes that would ordinarily have taken a long time to adjudicate in courts could easily be resolved in multi-door courthouses when established.

Contributing to the debate, members commended the bill,saying it would enthrone peace in communities and the state in particular.

The member representing Aninri, Matthias Ekweremadu,said the courthouses would go a long way in strengthening democracy because the people will obtain justice in a shorter and better way.

“The multi-door courthouses will strengthen democracy. It will bring peace between communities. Instead of hiring lawyers, the resources could be saved for other purposes,” he said.

In his own contribution, Nelson Uduji(Awgu South), said there are a lot of litigations that the multi-door courthouses will solve. He noted that many cases that could be settled amicably linger in courts,stressing that it will solve a lot of problems.

Member representing Ezeagu, Barrister China Obieze,said it is a welcome development butadded that the alternative dispute resolution could jeopardise his profession as a lawyer.

Obieze pointed out that before the coming of the British, the people settled disputes in their own way without resorting to courts. He said with the British type of court processes, a lot of money and time are spent.

“Before the coming of the British, our people settled disputes without resorting to courts. We spend a lot of money and time going to courts. The money spent paying for lawyers could be saved,” he said.

Member representing Enugu South, Urban, ObinnaOkenwa, who is also a lawyer, regretted that the courthouses would cause lawyers to lose revenue when they become operational.

“Lawyers will lose revenue if people resort to multi-door courthouses. I am not happy because the bill will affect my profession as a legal practitioner.” He, however, acknowledged that it will be beneficial to the general public when the law comes into effect and the courts are established.

“The beauty of the bill is that parties in a dispute can come together to resolve issues amicably. It will bring foreign investors to the state because there would be peace,as no one likes to invest in an atmosphere of chaos’’.

In his contribution, Joseph AgboUgwumba of Enugu East said the law would not be entirely new since people have been practicing alternative dispute resolution before the coming of the British.He pledged his support and that of his constituency to the passage of the bill.

“Any law that will make our people free, we shall pass it,” he said.

In his contribution, SpeakerUbosi said the law will benefit our people. “It will bring total peace in Enugu State.

He directed the House Committee on Judiciary to conduct a public hearing on the bill within two weeks and report back to the House for possible passage into law.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

