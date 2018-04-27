Enugu Govt approves N100m monthly for payment of state retirees’ gratuities — Nigeria Today

Enugu Govt approves N100m monthly for payment of state retirees’ gratuities

The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration in Enugu State in keeping with its commitment to the welfare of the civil servants and retirees in the state has approved the setting aside of the sum of N100 million every month for the gradual payment of gratuities to state’s retired civil servants, totaling N1.2 billion a year. The […]

