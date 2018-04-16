 Enugu Mob Beat 2 Suspected Robbers, Cultists To Death — Nigeria Today
Enugu Mob Beat 2 Suspected Robbers, Cultists To Death

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Police in Enugu State have confirmed that  two suspected robbers and cultists were beaten to death in the state by a mob after they were caught robbing a victim. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Monday in Enugu that the suspects met their […]

