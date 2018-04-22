 Enugu Rangers will bash FC Ifeanyiubah into 'toy warriors' boasts Olusesi - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today
Enugu Rangers will bash FC Ifeanyiubah into ‘toy warriors’ boasts Olusesi – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Posted on Apr 22, 2018


Enugu Rangers will bash FC Ifeanyiubah into 'toy warriors' boasts Olusesi
Tope Olusesi has boasted Enugu Rangers will annihilate 'Anambra Warriors' FC Ifeanyiubah into “toy warriors” today at Nnewi. “That game is a must-win for us,” said the attacker-turned-defender. “It is an 'Oriental Derby' and we will put all our best to

