Enugu Workers endorse Ugwuanyi for second term — Nigeria Today

Enugu Workers endorse Ugwuanyi for second term
Workers and pensioners in Enugu State under the auspices of the Organized Labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday held a mega solidarity rally in support of good governance in the state and in appreciation of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his “undeterred friendly disposition” towards them, and endorsed […]
