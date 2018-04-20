 Environmentalist wants households to embrace fumigation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Environmentalist wants households to embrace fumigation

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

An environmental health expert, Mr Patrick Ozigagu, has told Nigerian households to embrace fumigation to promote healthy living. Ozigagu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that it was necessary to fumigate homes at least once in three months to kill off pests, rodents and other insects, causing health hazards. He said that unhygienic lifestyles in many Nigerian households had exposed people to various ailments, caused by roaches and other undesirable insects in homes.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.