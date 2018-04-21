Enyimba Draw Mali's Djoliba, Congo's CARA, CIV's Williamsville In CAFCC Group Stage - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Enyimba Draw Mali’s Djoliba, Congo’s CARA, CIV’s Williamsville In CAFCC Group Stage – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Enyimba Draw Mali's Djoliba, Congo's CARA, CIV's Williamsville In CAFCC Group Stage
By Adeboye Amosu: Two-time African champions, Enyimba, will face Mali's Djoliba, Williamsville of Cote d'l voire and AC CARA of Congo in Group C of the CAF Confederation Cup, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. Got something to say? The let your voice …
