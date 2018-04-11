Enyimba hold Kwara United to draw away from home - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Enyimba hold Kwara United to draw away from home – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Enyimba hold Kwara United to draw away from home
Pulse Nigeria
Enyimba held Kwara United to a draw in a rescheduled Nigerian Professional Football League fixture.
NPFL: Ezenwa Injured As Kwara United Hold Enyimba In Ilorin
Ezenwa douses tension over injury scare
