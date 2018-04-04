 Enyimba Off To South Africa For CAFCC Play-Offs Clash Vs Bidvest Wits - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Enyimba Off To South Africa For CAFCC Play-Offs Clash Vs Bidvest Wits

Complete Sports Nigeria

Enyimba Off To South Africa For CAFCC Play-Offs Clash Vs Bidvest Wits
Complete Sports Nigeria
Enyimba will depart Nigeria for South Africa tonight for the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup play-off tie in against Bidvest Wits in Johannesburg on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

