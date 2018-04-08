 Epic Games hauls in $15 million from ‘Fortnite’ on iOS in just three weeks — Nigeria Today
Epic Games hauls in $15 million from ‘Fortnite’ on iOS in just three weeks

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in News, Technology

The multiplayer shooter Fortnite has blasted its way to the top of the mobile game charts, pulling in more revenue than even Candy Crush. With an Android release on the horizon, this may just be the beginning.

